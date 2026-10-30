Indigo Paints posts 47% profit drop despite 15% revenue growth
Business
Indigo Paints just reported a sharp 47% drop in net profit for July-September 2026, falling to ₹13.3 crore from ₹25.1 crore last year.
This comes even though their revenue actually grew by 15% to ₹359 crore.
Operating margins also shrank, with EBITDA margin slipping from nearly 15% to under 9%.
Indigo Paints H1 revenue up 16.4%
Despite the rough quarter, Indigo Paints did see some growth over the first half of the year: Standalone revenue was up 16.4%, and net profit for six months rose by 8.3%.
Still, investors seem cautious: Shares dropped over 2% ahead of the results.