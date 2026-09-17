IndiGo raises infant travel fee to ₹3,000 for infants
Business
Flying with IndiGo is about to get pricier for families; the airline has raised its infant travel fee from ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 for kids under two (and over three days old).
Only one infant per adult is allowed, and you may also be required to carry proof of the child's age during the journey.
IndiGo hikes multiple ancillary fees
It's not just the infant fee: excess baggage will now cost ₹800 per kg (up from ₹700), the fee for sending an unaccompanied minor jumps to ₹5,999 (from ₹5,000), and priority check-in or boarding will set you back ₹650 instead of ₹450.
Even getting a travel certificate now costs more: ₹300 instead of the earlier ₹200.