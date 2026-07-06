IndiGo reshuffles leadership to speed international expansion and improve operations
Business
IndiGo, India's largest airline, is switching up its top team to help expand internationally and handle growing challenges.
After several senior leaders left, including former CEO Pieter Elbers earlier this year, the company hopes these changes will speed up decision-making and strengthen how things run behind the scenes.
Willie Walsh named IndiGo CEO August
Willie Walsh, who previously led British Airways and is the outgoing IATA Director General, is stepping in as CEO this August, bringing years of global airline experience.
K.S. Bakshi returns as group head of human resources, while Aloke Singh, former CEO of Air India Express, joins as chief strategy and transformation officer to drive IndiGo's big-picture projects and international plans.