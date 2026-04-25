IndiGo denies banning employees from wearing sindoor, tilak, mangalsutra

IndiGo has refuted allegations that it prohibits its employees from wearing religious symbols like sindoor and tilak. The airline said the documents circulating on social media regarding its grooming policy are "incorrect." The controversy erupted after an X user shared screenshots of what appeared to be IndiGo's grooming handbooks. These documents reportedly banned items like tilak, sindoor, mangalsutra, and kalawa while allowing others such as hijab and turban.

Company response Airline urges people to verify documents A spokesperson for IndiGo urged people to be careful and not share unverified or fabricated documents. The airline also clarified that its policies, particularly for cabin crew and pilots, are in line with "global best practices." The main goal of these policies is to ensure operational safety and the well-being of both crew members and customers on board.

Inclusivity assurance Statement comes amid wider discussion on workplace dress codes The IndiGo spokesperson further emphasized the airline's commitment to maintaining an inclusive workplace. "IndiGo remains firmly committed to fostering an inclusive workplace. The safety and well-being of our crew, customers, and employees continue to be our highest priority," they said. This statement comes amid a wider discussion on workplace dress codes, which was sparked by Lenskart's controversial "in-store style guide" earlier this month.

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