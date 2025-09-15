IndiGo announces 'Grand Runaway Fest' sale: What are the benefits?
What's the story
IndiGo has launched a week-long 'Grand Runaway Fest' sale, valid from today to September 21. The offer is aimed at helping customers plan their early 2026 getaways. Tickets booked under this promotion will be valid for travel between January 7 and March 31, 2026. The airline is offering all-inclusive one-way domestic fares starting at ₹1,299, and international fares starting at ₹4,599 during this period.
Enhanced comfort
Discounts for BluChip members
For those looking for extra comfort with IndiGoStretch, the airline's specialized business product, fares start at ₹9,999 on select domestic sectors. Bookings can be made via the IndiGo website (www.goindigo.in), mobile app, AI-powered assistant 6Eskai or via IndiGo WhatsApp at +91 70651 45858. An additional discount of up to 10% is being offered on these fares exclusively for IndiGo BluChip members when booking through the official channels using promo code IBC10.
Add-on benefits
Discounts on 6E add-ons
During the sale period, travelers can avail of attractive discounts on 6E Add-ons. These include up to 50% off on pre-paid excess baggage for select domestic and international sectors (15kg, 20kg, or 30kg), Fast Forward services on select routes, and up to 15% off on standard seat selection. There is also a discount of 10% on pre-book meals and Emergency XL (extra legroom) seats starting at ₹500 for select domestic sectors.
Financial outlook
IndiGo reports decline in Q1 profit
IndiGo recently posted a 20% year-on-year decline in net profit for Q1 FY26, with earnings at ₹2,176 crore despite a 4.7% revenue growth. The decline was attributed to the rising fuel costs, currency pressures, and other external headwinds. However, the airline continues to outperform industry standards with an 84.2% passenger load factor and an on-time performance of 87.1%. Looking ahead, IndiGo expects double-digit growth in Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) in FY26.