IndiGo announces 'Grand Runaway Fest' sale: What are the benefits?

IndiGo has launched a week-long 'Grand Runaway Fest' sale, valid from today to September 21. The offer is aimed at helping customers plan their early 2026 getaways. Tickets booked under this promotion will be valid for travel between January 7 and March 31, 2026. The airline is offering all-inclusive one-way domestic fares starting at ₹1,299, and international fares starting at ₹4,599 during this period.

Enhanced comfort Discounts for BluChip members For those looking for extra comfort with IndiGoStretch, the airline's specialized business product, fares start at ₹9,999 on select domestic sectors. Bookings can be made via the IndiGo website (www.goindigo.in), mobile app, AI-powered assistant 6Eskai or via IndiGo WhatsApp at +91 70651 45858. An additional discount of up to 10% is being offered on these fares exclusively for IndiGo BluChip members when booking through the official channels using promo code IBC10.

Add-on benefits Discounts on 6E add-ons During the sale period, travelers can avail of attractive discounts on 6E Add-ons. These include up to 50% off on pre-paid excess baggage for select domestic and international sectors (15kg, 20kg, or 30kg), Fast Forward services on select routes, and up to 15% off on standard seat selection. There is also a discount of 10% on pre-book meals and Emergency XL (extra legroom) seats starting at ₹500 for select domestic sectors.