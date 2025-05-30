IndiGo to keep Turkish Airlines lease unless government mandates change
What's the story
IndiGo's CEO, Pieter Elbers, has confirmed that the airline will not terminate its leasing agreement with Turkish Airlines unless there is a change in the regulatory framework.
The statement comes amid concerns over IndiGo's growing international presence and use of foreign-operated aircraft.
Elbers was speaking at a media briefing in New Delhi on Friday.
Expansion
Global expansion plans and regulatory compliance
Elbers stressed that IndiGo is fully compliant with current aviation regulations as it embarks on a major global expansion.
The airline plans to launch direct flights to 10 new international destinations this fiscal year, including London, Athens, Amsterdam, and Manchester.
"Unless there is a change in the regulatory framework, our current leasing arrangement with Turkish Airlines will continue," Elbers said.
Leasing strategy
Use of wet-leased aircraft for long-haul operations
IndiGo's use of wet-leased aircraft, planes operated by another airline but flying under the IndiGo brand, has drawn attention as the airline expands into long-haul operations.
The upcoming Manchester and Amsterdam routes, starting in July from Mumbai, will be operated by Boeing's 787-9 planes under this arrangement.
This strategy is part of IndiGo's plan to accelerate international growth without waiting for its own long-range fleet.
Growth trajectory
Expansion plans and market leadership
IndiGo, which already flies to over 90 domestic and 40 international destinations, aims to connect 50 international cities by year-end.
The expansion also includes new European routes as well as flights to four Central Asian countries and Southeast Asian cities like Siem Reap.
Domestically, IndiGo plans to boost connectivity by adding four airports: Hindon, Adampur, Navi Mumbai, and Jewar.
Market position
Market leadership and future prospects
As India's largest airline by market share, IndiGo operates over 2,300 daily flights with a fleet of over 430 aircraft.
The airline's expansion plans for 2024-25 are supported by India's growing air travel demand and improving airport infrastructure.
"The Indian aviation sector is at an inflection point," Elbers said. "We are excited to lead the next phase of growth with a strategy that balances agility, scale, and regulatory compliance."