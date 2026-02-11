IndiGo shares jump as airline complies with pilot duty rules

The revised FDTL rules, introduced in November 2025, aim to provide pilots with more rest time and reduce night landings. Under the new guidelines, pilots now get 48 hours of rest per week instead of the previous 36 hours. The changes are aimed at improving flight safety and ensuring a healthier work schedule for pilots.

Compliance hurdles

Over 5,500 flight cancellations in December

IndiGo encountered difficulties in adapting to the new FDTL rules, resulting in over 5,500 flight cancellations in December. A DGCA probe attributed these disruptions to operational deficiencies, over-optimisation of crew and aircraft utilization, inadequate regulatory preparedness, shortcomings in system/software support and reduced buffer margins. Despite the challenges, IndiGo has now expanded its pilot team beyond required numbers and a government review found the airline on track with compliance efforts.