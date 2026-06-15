The stock jumped nearly 5% today to ₹4,905

IndiGo shares up 10% in 2 days: Should you buy?

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:14 pm Jun 15, 202601:14 pm

What's the story

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, has witnessed a significant surge in its share price. The stock jumped nearly 5% today to ₹4,905 and whopping 9.8% over the last two sessions. However, it is still 20.7% away from its 52-week high of ₹6,232.5 apiece. The surge comes as Brent crude oil prices have fallen below $84 per barrel, after US and Iran announced a peace deal to end their conflict and reopen shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz.