IndiGo has suspended flights to Kuwait

India's largest low-cost carrier, IndiGo , has announced the suspension of its flight operations to and from Kuwait . The decision comes in light of the ongoing closure of Kuwait's airspace. The suspension will remain effective until 12:00pm on June 4, 2026. IndiGo said it is closely monitoring the situation and will resume services once conditions improve and safe operating corridors are available.

Travel advisory Travel advisory issued by IndiGo IndiGo has issued a travel advisory in light of the situation. The airline said, "We understand the impact this may cause to your travel plans and sincerely regret the inconvenience." It added that this precautionary measure has been taken with customer and crew safety as top priorities. Passengers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport during this period.

Customer support Rebooking assistance, full refunds offered by airline For passengers whose flights have been impacted by the airspace closure, IndiGo is providing options for rebooking assistance or full refunds through its official channels. The airline has apologized for the inconvenience caused and assured that it will continue to assist affected customers. This comes as part of IndiGo's commitment to provide all possible support during these challenging times.

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