IndiGo to launch Delhi-Shanghai flights by April 2026

The service is planned to connect Delhi straight to Shanghai Pudong, subject to regulatory approvals. First up is a fresh round of Delhi-Guangzhou flights starting March 31, with Shanghai following soon after in April, subject to regulatory approvals.

One-way fares to Shanghai were around ₹17,020-₹17,030 on certain dates

There's been a real surge in flyers between India and China lately.

For example, since October 2025, the Kolkata-Guangzhou and Delhi-Guangzhou services have together carried about 54,000 passengers, with an average seat occupancy of approximately 85% in 2025 and a passenger base mainly made up of business travelers.

