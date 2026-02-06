IndiGo to launch Delhi-Shanghai flights by April 2026
IndiGo is set to kick off direct flights between Delhi and Shanghai by April 2026, becoming the third airline on this busy route after Air India and China Eastern.
This move is all about meeting the growing demand for travel between India and China, especially as more people are flying for work or business.
The service is planned to connect Delhi straight to Shanghai Pudong, subject to regulatory approvals.
First up is a fresh round of Delhi-Guangzhou flights starting March 31, with Shanghai following soon after in April, subject to regulatory approvals.
There's been a real surge in flyers between India and China lately.
For example, since October 2025, the Kolkata-Guangzhou and Delhi-Guangzhou services have together carried about 54,000 passengers, with an average seat occupancy of approximately 85% in 2025 and a passenger base mainly made up of business travelers.
If you're planning a trip, one-way fares to Shanghai were around ₹17,020-₹17,030 on certain dates in March 2026.