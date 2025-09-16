IndiGo to launch direct flights from Mumbai to Copenhagen

What else to expect?

Copenhagen becomes IndiGo's 44th international stop (and 138th overall).

You'll get free meals onboard plus nearly 300 hours of entertainment in both Economy and IndiGoStretch classes.

Flights leave Mumbai at 4:35am and land in Copenhagen by mid-morning; returns depart at lunchtime from Denmark.

Looking ahead, IndiGo is also launching direct flights to Greece in January 2026 with new long-range planes—so Europe just got a lot closer!