Next Article
IndiGo wants ₹900cr customs refund after paying up to keep planes flying
Business
IndiGo's parent company just asked the Delhi High Court to return over ₹900 crore in customs duty.
The airline paid this huge amount on aircraft parts and engines that were sent abroad for repairs, then brought back.
IndiGo says these should count as "imported services," not goods, so they shouldn't be taxed twice.
Why it matters: double taxation & industry impact
IndiGo argues it's unfair to pay both customs duty and GST on the same repairs—calling it double taxation.
Even though they disagreed, they still paid up to avoid grounding their planes.
The Delhi High Court had earlier sided with airlines, but now customs officials are challenging that in the Supreme Court.
This fight could shape repair costs for all Indian airlines that rely on overseas fixes.