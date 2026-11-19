IndiGo will start daily Delhi Kuala Lumpur service December 20
IndiGo is stepping up its Southeast Asia game: starting December 20, 2026, you'll be able to catch a daily flight between Delhi and Kuala Lumpur.
It's all part of IndiGo's push to make travel smoother between India and ASEAN countries.
IndiGo 50+ weekly Southeast Asia flights
Delhi's getting even busier as an international hub, with IndiGo already flying over 50 times a week to places like Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, and Indonesia.
Plus, there's a new Bengaluru-Hanoi route coming up too: great news for anyone eyeing more travel (or just dreaming about their next adventure) in Southeast Asia.