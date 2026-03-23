IndiGo's new chief strategy officer faces tough task

IndiGo just named Aloke Singh, former CEO of Air India Express, as its new chief strategy officer. This follows a big leadership shake-up after CEO Pieter Elbers stepped down earlier this month, following December's huge flight disruption that left thousands stranded.

Singh takes over on April 6 Singh takes over on April 6, 2026, at a tough time for IndiGo.

The airline is still recovering from last year's chaos: over 2,500 flights were canceled and nearly 1,900 delayed in just three days.

co-founder Rahul Bhatia is currently running things to help rebuild trust and get operations back on track.

Crisis led to heavy penalties for IndiGo The crisis led to heavy penalties: India's aviation regulator fined IndiGo $2.6 million and cut its winter schedule by 10%.

With scrutiny high and passengers frustrated, Singh has his work cut out to steady the ship.