IndiGo's new chief strategy officer faces tough task
IndiGo just named Aloke Singh, former CEO of Air India Express, as its new chief strategy officer.
This follows a big leadership shake-up after CEO Pieter Elbers stepped down earlier this month, following December's huge flight disruption that left thousands stranded.
Singh takes over on April 6
Singh takes over on April 6, 2026, at a tough time for IndiGo.
The airline is still recovering from last year's chaos: over 2,500 flights were canceled and nearly 1,900 delayed in just three days.
co-founder Rahul Bhatia is currently running things to help rebuild trust and get operations back on track.
Crisis led to heavy penalties for IndiGo
The crisis led to heavy penalties: India's aviation regulator fined IndiGo $2.6 million and cut its winter schedule by 10%.
With scrutiny high and passengers frustrated, Singh has his work cut out to steady the ship.
Aloke Singh led Air India Express before this move
Aloke Singh led Air India Express before this move and brings years of airline experience.
While it's not clear who he replaces as chief strategy officer at IndiGo, all eyes are now on him to help turn things around.