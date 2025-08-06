IndiGo's parent company shares soar post stellar quarterly results

Revenue for Q1 FY25 climbed to ₹20,496 crore

Revenue for Q1 FY25 climbed to ₹20,496 crore (up from last year), though net profit dipped a bit to ₹2,176 crore.

On the bright side, yearly revenue hit ₹80,803 crore with profits decreasing to ₹7,258 crore compared to last year's numbers.

Plus, InterGlobe's financial health looks stronger than ever—their book value per share shot up and debt levels dropped, making it a good day for both the company and its shareholders.