IndiQube's ₹700cr IPO opens today: Should you subscribe? Business Jul 23, 2025

IndiQube Spaces, known for its tech-enabled workspaces, is opening up its ₹700 crore IPO from July 23 to 25.

Shares are priced between ₹225 and ₹237 each, with a minimum lot of 63 shares.

Anchor investors have already backed over ₹314 crore, and the stock is set to list on BSE and NSE by July 30.