IndiQube's ₹700cr IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?
IndiQube Spaces, known for its tech-enabled workspaces, is opening up its ₹700 crore IPO from July 23 to 25.
Shares are priced between ₹225 and ₹237 each, with a minimum lot of 63 shares.
Anchor investors have already backed over ₹314 crore, and the stock is set to list on BSE and NSE by July 30.
Huge flexible workspace player
Started in 2015, IndiQube runs flexible office spaces across 15 cities—think coworking but on a big scale.
With 115 centers and seating for nearly two lakh people as of March 2025, they've grown fast: revenue hit ₹1,103 crore in FY25 with a solid 35% annual growth since FY23.
What's in the offer?
Most of the funds will help open new centers (₹462.6 crore), pay off some debt (₹93 crore), and cover general expenses.
WestBridge Capital has been a steady backer since 2018.
ICICI Securities and JM Financial are managing the IPO process.