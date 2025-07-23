Next Article
Trump imposes 200% tariff on imported medicines
President Trump just announced a massive 200% tariff on imported medicines, hoping it'll lower prices and push more drug production to the US.
The plan was revealed at a recent White House event.
While the big tariff might take a year to kick in, smaller ones could start as soon as August.
Experts warn of dire consequences
Experts say this move could actually make healthcare more expensive and limit access to essential meds—especially since about 80% of US generic drugs come from abroad.
Even a much smaller 25% tariff could add $51 billion to drug costs, according to industry groups.
Many are concerned this will hit low-income folks the hardest and make life-saving medication harder to get.