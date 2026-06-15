Investing in Indian stocks is now easier for overseas investors

Alignment

Aligning overseas individual investors with FPIs

The amended rules also align the treatment of overseas individual investors with existing norms applicable to Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs). This means that investments breaching the 10% threshold will have to be divested within five trading days. If not divested, the entire holding will be reclassified as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), and further portfolio investments in that company would be barred for the investor.