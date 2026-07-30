Indo-German dialogue: DPIIT outlines $500B by 2030, $5.3T-$8T by 2047
Business
India is setting big goals for its electronics and semiconductor industry, aiming to hit $500 billion in annual production by 2030.
The country is even more ambitious for 2047, targeting between $5.3 trillion and $8 trillion.
These plans were shared by Amardeep Singh Bhatia, secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), at the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce Dialogue on July 30.
DPIIT's Bhatia highlights Viksit Bharat plans
This push is all about the Viksit Bharat vision, India's roadmap to becoming a developed nation by 2047.
Bhatia highlighted detailed sector plans.