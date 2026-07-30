Indo-German dialogue: DPIIT outlines $500B by 2030, $5.3T-$8T by 2047

India is setting big goals for its electronics and semiconductor industry, aiming to hit $500 billion in annual production by 2030.

The country is even more ambitious for 2047, targeting between $5.3 trillion and $8 trillion.

These plans were shared by Amardeep Singh Bhatia, secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), at the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce Dialogue on July 30.