Indo-MIM IPO opens today with 38% GMP

Ahead of the IPO's opening, shares of Indo-MIM Ltd were trading at a premium of ₹187 (38 .5%) in the gray market. This indicates a strong demand for the company's shares among investors.

As of 10:15am today, the public issue was subscribed 0.05 times with retail and NII portions subscribed 0.05 times and 0.11 times, respectively, while QIB portion remained unsubscribed at that time.