Indo-MIM IPO opens today with 38% GMP
What's the story
Indo-MIM Ltd has launched its initial public offering (IPO) today. The offer will remain open until July 27. The company has set a price band of ₹461-₹485 per share for the IPO, with an aim to raise ₹3,811 crore. The issue comprises fresh shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS). The public issue is expected to be listed on BSE and NSE exchanges. The probable share listing date is July 30.
Market performance
Grey market premium indicates strong demand
Ahead of the IPO's opening, shares of Indo-MIM Ltd were trading at a premium of ₹187 (38 .5%) in the gray market. This indicates a strong demand for the company's shares among investors.
As of 10:15am today, the public issue was subscribed 0.05 times with retail and NII portions subscribed 0.05 times and 0.11 times, respectively, while QIB portion remained unsubscribed at that time.
Key information
Employee quota shares available at ₹45 discount
The company has offered shares at a price band of ₹461-₹485 per equity share. Employees applying under the employee quota will get a discount of ₹45 per share.
The lot size for this public offer is 30 shares, and the tentative allotment date is July 28.
MUFG Intime India Private Ltd will be the official registrar for this book build issue.
Company details
About the company
Established in 1996, Indo-MIM Ltd. is a global leader in precision engineering components, specializing in Metal Injection Molding (MIM) technology.
The company provides complete end-to-end solutions spanning mold design, tooling, precision machining, finishing, and assembly.
Indo-MIM posted robust financial results for FY26. Total income surged 28.1% year-on-year to ₹4,320.7 crore (up from ₹3,373.97 crore in FY25), while profit after tax (PAT) rose 25.9% to ₹533.54 crore from ₹423.73 crore.