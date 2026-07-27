Indo-MIM Limited IPO draws nearly 400cr bids for 5.5cr shares

Domestic and foreign institutions led the charge with massive bids, while mutual funds and non-institutional investors also showed strong interest.

Retail investors stepped up too, subscribing almost seven times compared to less than twice earlier in the week.

If you applied, allotment details will be out July 28; shares hit your demat by July 29 and start trading on BSE and NSE July 30.

Indo-MIM is now valued at nearly ₹24,000 crore.