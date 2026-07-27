Indo-MIM Limited IPO draws nearly 400cr bids for 5.5cr shares
Indo-MIM Limited's IPO just wrapped up, and it was a total crowd-puller: investors bid for nearly 400 crore shares when only about 5.5 crore were up for grabs.
The buzz was mostly thanks to big institutional players, who oversubscribed their shares by over 200 times, making this one of the most sought-after IPOs lately.
Indo-MIM Limited now valued nearly ₹24,000cr
Domestic and foreign institutions led the charge with massive bids, while mutual funds and non-institutional investors also showed strong interest.
Retail investors stepped up too, subscribing almost seven times compared to less than twice earlier in the week.
If you applied, allotment details will be out July 28; shares hit your demat by July 29 and start trading on BSE and NSE July 30.
Indo-MIM is now valued at nearly ₹24,000 crore.