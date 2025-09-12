Indoco Remedies declares ₹0.20 final dividend for FY25
Indoco Remedies just declared a final dividend of ₹0.20 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.
The decision came out of their 78th Annual General Meeting on September 11, where they also locked in a few important company moves.
Other key decisions from the AGM
Shareholders signed off on this year's financial statements and re-appointed Dr. Anand M Nadkarni as Director, along with Independent Directors Dr. Vasudha V Kamat and Mr. Abhijit Y Gore.
They also confirmed next year's cost auditor pay and brought in A.Y Sathe & Co as Secretarial Auditor.
Shareholder engagement shines through
Some resolutions received over 88% of votes in favor, while others received 100%, showing solid support from shareholders who were registered by September 4, 2025.
The high turnout highlights how engaged people are in steering the company's direction.