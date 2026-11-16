Indonesian police raid Megaspeed office after US NVIDIA export concerns
Indonesian police in early 2026 raided the local office of Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud company that works with NVIDIA.
This happened after US authorities raised concerns that Megaspeed may have helped Chinese companies get advanced NVIDIA chips, tech that's actually restricted for export by the US.
Unopened racks, H100 imports under investigation
During the raid, officers found unopened server racks but no actual graphics chips on-site.
Trade data show Megaspeed's Indonesian subsidiary imported NVIDIA hardware, including H100 processors and related components, from 2024 to 2026, possibly sending them on to China through private flights.
Officials are looking into whether any export rules were broken.