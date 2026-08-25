Industrial Leadership Summit in Pune spotlights AI for business results
AI isn't just for robots on assembly lines anymore. Indian industries are now using it to rethink how they design products, run operations, and boost revenue.
This big-picture shift was the main buzz at the recent Industrial Leadership Summit in Pune, where leaders discussed how to actually make AI deliver real business results.
CEO panel: Business focused AI investment
Manpreet Singh Ahuja from PwC India pointed out that one-half of industrial leaders expect their processes to be highly automated by 2030 (that's a big jump from today's 18%).
The CEO panel agreed: investing in AI should tackle core business issues, not just add shiny new tech.
Companies like Adani Group and L&T Energy shared how they're already using AI for smarter supply chains and digital engineering.
Summit urges AI aligned to business
Deepak N G, managing director, India, Dassault Systemes, emphasized that India has the talent and tech, and the summit wrapped up with a clear message: align your AI projects with business goals if you want them to truly make an impact.