Industrial production rises by 4.8% in January
Business
India's factories kept busy in January 2026, with industrial production rising by 4.8%.
While this is a bit lower than last January's 5.2%, it follows a period of average 2.8% growth in April-October and a pickup in November and December thanks to strong manufacturing numbers.
Looking at the numbers
Capital goods (think machinery and equipment) grew by 4.3%, but that's slower than last year's double-digit jump.
Consumer durables like appliances went up by 6.3%, while everyday items (non-durables) actually dipped by 2.7%.
Policymakers have been betting on the favorable effects of income tax relief, GST cuts and reductions in interest rates, but they also warn of external uncertainties and armed conflicts as downside risks.