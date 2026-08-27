Industrial47 records 1st close at 85 cr, aims 200 cr
Business
Industrial47, a deeptech fund focused on deeptech, just closed the first close of its very first fund at ₹85 crore.
They are planning to raise even more, up to ₹200 crore in total, to invest in 15 to 20 startups building cutting-edge tech.
Each startup could get between ₹2 and ₹10 crore to help turn its big ideas into reality.
Industrial47 backs deeptech for India's security
This fund is all about supporting startups working in areas that matter for India's future: think space tech, defense, energy, maritime intelligence, and advanced manufacturing.
This milestone is significant, saying it means they can now back teams creating solutions vital for national security and infrastructure.