Industry leaders urge industrial AI adoption at CII Mysuru Summit
At the CII Mysuru AI Summit on November 25, industry leaders made a strong case for bringing artificial intelligence, or AI, into everyday industrial work to boost productivity and stay competitive.
The event brought together more than 120 delegates, while more than 20 speakers from manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, healthcare, IT, academia, and startups were featured, with live demonstrations at the AI Experience Zone.
Speakers stress reskilling and AI scaling
A big focus was helping small and midsize businesses move beyond just testing AI and actually using it at scale.
Speakers like Utsav Agarwal and Savitha Mallappa said Mysuru is ready to move from talking about AI to adopting it, while Mahesh Ramachandran pointed out India's growing AI infrastructure.
Adarsh Sudhindra emphasized the need for constant reskilling so people can keep up as tech evolves.
Attendees also got hands-on with live demos showing how AI is already transforming industries right now.