A big focus was helping small and midsize businesses move beyond just testing AI and actually using it at scale.

Speakers like Utsav Agarwal and Savitha Mallappa said Mysuru is ready to move from talking about AI to adopting it, while Mahesh Ramachandran pointed out India's growing AI infrastructure.

Adarsh Sudhindra emphasized the need for constant reskilling so people can keep up as tech evolves.

Attendees also got hands-on with live demos showing how AI is already transforming industries right now.