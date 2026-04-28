Ineffable Intelligence, founded by David Silver, raises $1.1B seed
Ineffable Intelligence, a UK AI startup founded by ex-DeepMind researcher David Silver, just raised a massive $1.1 billion in seed funding, the largest ever for Europe.
Backed by big names like Sequoia, Lightspeed, NVIDIA, and Google, the company is now valued at $5.1 billion and is aiming to shake up the AI world.
UK backs Ineffable's self-teaching AI
Ineffable wants to build a next-level "superlearner" AI that can teach itself without needing human data, pretty ambitious stuff.
The UK government is backing them too, and the British Business Bank invested $20 million, and the UK government said its Sovereign AI initiative will co-invest to help boost Britain's place in global AI.
As Tech Minister Liz Kendall put it, this kind of investment is key for supporting cutting-edge companies.