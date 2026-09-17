Infineon CEO Jochen Hanebeck says India becoming key semiconductor player
Business
Infineon's CEO Jochen Hanebeck says India is quickly becoming a key player in the world of semiconductors.
At SEMICON India 2026, he pointed out how much the country has grown in tech and business, and shared that Infineon is doubling down on its commitment by expanding both its team and operations here.
Infineon India workforce up 28%
Infineon boosted its India workforce by 28% over the past year, now with more than 2,800 employees across Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.
They are also investing in new offices, like a bigger center in Ahmedabad and a fresh campus in Bengaluru, and teaming up with NIELIT to help train more engineers.