Infineon says AI data centers expected to contribute 20% revenue
Business
Infineon Technologies says AI-powered data centers are expected to make up about 20% of its revenue.
Speaking at Semicon India, CEO Jochen Hanebeck highlighted how the explosion of AI means these centers need much more reliable power, and Infineon wants to be at the heart of that shift.
Infineon C2i buyout boosts power management
Hanebeck pointed out it's not just about fast chips; handling all that energy (generation, storage, and delivery) is key for next-generation AI.
Infineon sees opportunities in renewables and advanced robotics technology.
Their recent buyout of Bengaluru-based C2i Semiconductors should boost their ability to manage power flows in real time, while growing their team and expertise in India.