Infineon Technologies joins India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, plans 5,000 staff Business Apr 29, 2026

Infineon Technologies, a major German chipmaker, is planning to grow its India workforce from 3,000 to 5,000 over the next few years.

Instead of building a new factory, it's focusing on teaming up with local partners like Kaynes and CDIL and sharing its tech know-how to boost India's chip scene as part of the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0.