Infineon Technologies joins India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, plans 5,000 staff
Business
Infineon Technologies, a major German chipmaker, is planning to grow its India workforce from 3,000 to 5,000 over the next few years.
Instead of building a new factory, it's focusing on teaming up with local partners like Kaynes and CDIL and sharing its tech know-how to boost India's chip scene as part of the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0.
Infineon Technologies plans Ahmedabad Hyderabad offices
Infineon's India operations support nearly 80% of the company's products sold worldwide. Pretty impressive!
With plans for new offices in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, it's betting big on research in AI, automotive tech, and IoT.
The goal? Help make India a bigger player in the world of semiconductors while giving local talent more opportunities to shine.