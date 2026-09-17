Infineon to expand semiconductor role in India, Jochen Hanebeck says
Infineon Technologies, a major player in the chip world, is gearing up to play a bigger role in India's fast-growing semiconductor scene.
Speaking at Semicon India 2026, CEO Jochen Hanebeck pointed out that Infineon's strengths are in power generation, transmission, and storage, and that power infrastructure and AI data centers are growth areas and opportunities.
Infineon wants to build on its current design and software strengths by teaming up more closely with local partners.
Infineon buys Bengaluru C2i Semiconductors
With about 2,800 employees in India, Infineon already has a solid base in India.
Its recent buyout of Bengaluru-based C2i Semiconductors signals a push into digital power management for AI, right in line with India's focus on energy security and the rising demand for computing power.
Hanebeck also mentioned that Infineon serves around 1,200 Indian customers and expects business here to keep growing fast, but says real progress depends on everyone working together across the industry.