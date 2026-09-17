Infineon to expand semiconductor role in India, Jochen Hanebeck says

Infineon Technologies, a major player in the chip world, is gearing up to play a bigger role in India's fast-growing semiconductor scene.

Speaking at Semicon India 2026, CEO Jochen Hanebeck pointed out that Infineon's strengths are in power generation, transmission, and storage, and that power infrastructure and AI data centers are growth areas and opportunities.

Infineon wants to build on its current design and software strengths by teaming up more closely with local partners.