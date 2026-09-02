Infisum report forecasts India e-commerce hitting $345 billion by 2030

Quick commerce is expected to make up almost half of this growth, hitting $65 billion to $70 billion by 2030.

Blinkit currently tops the list with a 44% share, followed by Zepto and Swiggy Instamart.

To keep up, India's dark store network will grow fast, helping meet the surging demand for rapid deliveries.

By 2030, e-commerce could serve up to 440 million shoppers and add about 2.5% to India's GDP, so brands need smart strategies to stay ahead in this fast-moving market.