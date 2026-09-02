Infisum report forecasts India e-commerce hitting $345 billion by 2030
Business
India's online shopping scene is about to explode, jumping from $125 billion in 2024 to $345 billion by 2030, says a new Infisum report.
That's a speedy annual growth rate of 18.4%.
The big drivers? Quick commerce apps and smarter AI tech making shopping easier and faster.
Quick commerce to reach $65-70 billion
Quick commerce is expected to make up almost half of this growth, hitting $65 billion to $70 billion by 2030.
Blinkit currently tops the list with a 44% share, followed by Zepto and Swiggy Instamart.
To keep up, India's dark store network will grow fast, helping meet the surging demand for rapid deliveries.
By 2030, e-commerce could serve up to 440 million shoppers and add about 2.5% to India's GDP, so brands need smart strategies to stay ahead in this fast-moving market.