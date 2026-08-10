Info Edge posts ₹490cr Q1 FY27 profit while revenue ₹881cr
Business
Info Edge, the company behind Naukri and 99acres, just posted a solid ₹490 crore profit for Q1 FY27, up 43% from last year.
Their total revenue hit ₹881 crore, growing over 11%, mainly thanks to strong results from its job and real estate platforms.
Naukri leads, 99acres grows, Shiksha slips
Naukri's recruitment business led the way with ₹629 crore (up 12%), while 99acres' real estate segment grew 17% to ₹130 crore.
Shiksha, their, slipped a bit with revenue down by 12% at ₹44 crore.
Info Edge also kept expenses steady and now boasts a market cap of around ₹82,518 crore.