Info Edge to name Naresh Chand Gupta director, appoints CFO

Info Edge, the company behind Naukri.com, is making some big moves in its leadership team.

Naresh Chand Gupta, who used to head Adobe India, is set to join as an independent director for a five-year term, pending shareholder approval, from October 1.

Meanwhile, Himanshu Agarwal will take over as chief financial officer (CFO) starting September 17 and will also be appointed as an additional director on the board and is expected to become a full-time director and CFO, contingent upon the necessary approvals.