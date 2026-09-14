Info Edge to name Naresh Chand Gupta director, appoints CFO
Info Edge, the company behind Naukri.com, is making some big moves in its leadership team.
Naresh Chand Gupta, who used to head Adobe India, is set to join as an independent director for a five-year term, pending shareholder approval, from October 1.
Meanwhile, Himanshu Agarwal will take over as chief financial officer (CFO) starting September 17 and will also be appointed as an additional director on the board and is expected to become a full-time director and CFO, contingent upon the necessary approvals.
Info Edge appoints Himanshu Agarwal CFO
Gupta's appointment still needs shareholder approval, and Agarwal will officially become CFO starting September 17 and will also be appointed as an additional director on the board and is expected to become a full-time director and CFO, contingent upon the necessary approvals.
The current interim CFO, Ambarish Raghuvanshi, steps down on September 16 but will stick around as a financial adviser until October 31 to help things run smoothly.
These changes are part of Info Edge's push to focus more on tech and internet ventures. Plus, its shares have jumped 32% in the last six months despite a recent dip.