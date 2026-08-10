Info Edge's Shiksha reports Q1 FY27 decline amid Google AI

With cash flow turning negative at ₹7 crore, Shiksha is doubling down on better content, more domestic counseling services, and boosting its Study Abroad platform.

Even with these bumps, the platform still lists over 68,000 colleges and recorded more than 6.3 million annual registrations between July 2025 and June 2026, contributing 5% to Info Edge's overall revenue.

Plus, they are adjusting as more students look beyond the United States for overseas studies.