Infosys and Wipro US shares slide after perm suspension

Infosys and Wipro's U.S.-listed shares slid nearly 3% on October 8, right after the US government blocked them from the PERM labor certification program called PERM.

This program is a key step for employers seeking permanent residency for foreign workers, including those on H-1B visas, so the move hit these Indian IT giants hard:

Infosys was trading at $10.26 (down 2.8%) and Wipro was trading at $1.63 (down 2.5%).