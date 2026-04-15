Infosys announces 'silicon to application' AI approach for enterprises
Business
Infosys just announced a new "silicon to application" approach, aiming to handle everything in the AI world: from the hardware powering AI to the apps we actually use.
The idea is to help businesses boost their AI game while keeping things like data sovereignty, regulations, speed, and costs in check.
Infosys trains 50,000 on NVIDIA
To make this happen, Infosys is working closely with tech giants like NVIDIA and Intel on the hardware side.
They've even trained 50,000 employees in NVIDIA tech for next-generation AI projects.
On the cloud front, Infosys is focusing on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud as key cloud ecosystems for AI development.