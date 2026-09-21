Infosys appoints Mitrankur Majumdar to lead $2.69 billion SURE division
Business
Infosys just picked Mitrankur Majumdar to lead its SURE division (that stands for Services, Utilities, Resources, and Energy), a huge part of the company, pulling in $2.69 billion a year.
This follows Ashiss Kumar Dash stepping up as CEO-designate earlier in July.
Infosys veteran Majumdar brings AI expertise
Majumdar has been with Infosys for nearly three decades and is currently based in Texas.
His long experience, especially in business transformation and AI, signals Infosys wants steady hands as tech keeps evolving fast.
The SURE division has grown quickly under Dash, and Majumdar's leadership is expected to keep that momentum going as Infosys navigates new tech shifts and client needs.