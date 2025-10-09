Next Article
Infosys challenges ₹415 crore GST notice in HC
Infosys is taking legal action after getting hit with a ₹415 crore notice from the GST authorities.
The government claims Infosys's overseas branches don't count as "export of services" under GST rules, so their refund claims were challenged.
Now, Infosys is challenging this move in the Karnataka High Court.
Company insists it has no pending tax dues
Infosys insists it's playing by the rules and has no pending tax dues.
The company points out that it already shared all needed info with tax officials earlier this year, and even got a massive ₹32,403 crore indirect tax case closed in June 2025—highlighting its clean record.
With external legal experts on board, Infosys is hoping to settle things in court.