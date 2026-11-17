Infosys cofounder S Gopalakrishnan says engineers must review AI code
Infosys co-founder S Gopalakrishnan says AI is changing the game for software engineers. Instead of writing code, engineers now need to review and certify code generated by AI tools.
He also pointed out that since AI could sneak in hidden bugs or backdoors, keeping a close watch is more important than ever.
Gopalakrishnan: IT outsourcing continues, adopt AI
Gopalakrishnan reassured that IT outsourcing is not going anywhere: big companies still need expert help from firms like Infosys.
He encouraged startups and services companies to use AI for creating new products and reimagining the application stack, adding that real change will take time as companies carefully blend new tech with existing systems.