Infosys seeks damages from Cognizant in antitrust dispute

Infosys has filed a counterclaim in its ongoing legal battle with Cognizant , seeking "monetary and equitable" relief. The Bengaluru-based tech giant wants the court to stop Cognizant's alleged anti-competitive practices and award damages for the harm caused by these violations of federal and state antitrust laws. Infosys also requests a jury trial for all issues properly triable to a jury in this case.

Allegations Cognizant accused of causing financial harm Infosys has accused Cognizant of engaging in anti-competitive conduct that is inflicting major financial damage on its business. The company also claims this behavior is hurting Health Plans, the direct buyers of core administration software and IT services. Infosys argues that these practices deprive them of the benefits they would get from unhindered competition with more efficient rivals like Infosys, resulting in higher quality software/services at a lower cost.

Innovation impact Infosys claims Cognizant's actions are stifling innovation Infosys has also claimed that Cognizant's actions are stifling innovation by delaying the launch of its cloud-native, AI-leveraging Helix Core Administration Software. The company said there is a strong demand from Health Plans for this software. This delay, according to Infosys, is due to Cognizant's anti-competitive practices in the healthcare IT services market.