Infosys falls to ₹986.90, market cap halves to ₹4L/cr

Nifty IT index down 32%

India's IT sector is having a tough year: think worst since 2008 levels.

The Nifty IT index is down 32%, with worries about AI replacing traditional tech jobs, slow earnings growth, and rising US interest rates making things worse.

Tools like Anthropic's Claude Code are making investors nervous about future demand.

Add in weak forecasts and global issues like high US inflation and oil prices, and it's no surprise that big IT stocks are struggling right now.