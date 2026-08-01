Infosys Innovation Fund invests in Bengaluru AI procurement startup Aerchain
Business
Infosys has just invested in Aerchain, a Bengaluru-based AI startup that helps businesses automate and simplify their procurement process.
The deal happened through the Infosys Innovation Fund, and while the exact amount is not public, it is a big nod to Aerchain's tech, which uses multiple AI agents to make sourcing way smoother for companies.
Aerchain raised $13 million in March
Aerchain was founded in 2019 and has been on a steady growth path: in March this year, it raised $13 million from investors like Pavestone VC and IndiaMART.
Infosys's Innovation Fund often supports early-stage startups with fresh ideas; its portfolio includes GalaxEye.
For young founders or tech enthusiasts, this is another sign that Indian AI startups are catching the attention of global giants.