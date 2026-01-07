Infosys is rolling out AI engineer Devin with Cognition
Infosys is teaming up with Cognition to bring Devin, an AI-powered software engineer, into its global projects.
This move is part of Infosys's Topaz Fabric suite, which blends AI tools for smoother workflows and smarter engineering.
How Devin helps Infosys (and their clients)
Devin isn't just another bot—it's designed to automate tricky engineering tasks, fix old code issues, and act as a virtual teammate on complex projects.
After six months of testing, Infosys found it boosted both quality and efficiency.
First up: financial services like banking and insurance will get to see Devin in action.
What else is in the partnership?
Infosys and Cognition are also building shared frameworks and industry-specific solutions together—think co-innovation labs and programs that help companies safely adopt AI at scale.
The goal? Make enterprise AI smarter, faster, and more secure for everyone involved.