Infosys launches AI-powered hub model for businesses
Infosys just rolled out its new AI-first Global Capability Centre (GCC) model, aiming to help companies quickly build and upgrade their own innovation hubs powered by artificial intelligence.
The launch happened on Monday, November 17, and it's based on Infosys's solid track record with over 100 GCC projects—including work with Lufthansa Systems and Danske Bank.
What makes this model stand out?
This AI-first approach covers everything: picking locations, setting up teams, hiring talent, and getting operations running.
Infosys also offers tools for growing tech skills (like its Springboard platform) and flexible ways to partner—think joint ventures or build-operate-transfer setups.
The big idea? Move GCCs beyond routine work so they become real centers for creative problem-solving and business transformation.