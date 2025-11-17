Infosys launches AI-powered hub model for businesses Business Nov 17, 2025

Infosys just rolled out its new AI-first Global Capability Centre (GCC) model, aiming to help companies quickly build and upgrade their own innovation hubs powered by artificial intelligence.

The launch happened on Monday, November 17, and it's based on Infosys's solid track record with over 100 GCC projects—including work with Lufthansa Systems and Danske Bank.