Infosys names Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO and MD
Business
Infosys just announced Ashiss Kumar Dash will take over as CEO and managing director from April 1, 2027.
Dash has been with Infosys for more than 30 years, leading several business areas as executive vice president.
He is stepping in after Salil Parekh's nearly decade-long run; Parekh will stick around for eight months to help with a smooth handover.
Dash faces challenge scaling AI revenue
Dash's appointment is part of Infosys's push toward AI-led growth.
Under Parekh, the company saw big wins: boosted investor confidence, better governance, and annual revenues topping $20 billion.
Now, Dash faces the challenge of turning Infosys's AI initiatives (which already bring in 8.5% of revenue) into sustainable business models.