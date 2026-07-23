Infosys Q1 profit rises 12% to ₹7,769cr

Infosys's revenue from operations for Q1FY27 stood at ₹48,211 crore, marking a 14% YoY and 3.9% QoQ increase.

In Q1FY26, the company's revenue was ₹42,279 crore while it was ₹46,402 crore in Q4FY26.

The company also announced Ashiss Kumar Dash will replace Salil Parekh its CEO and Managing Director on April 1, 2027 for a five-year term.

Infosys's large deal TCV (total contract value) was $3.6 billion in Q1FY27, up from $3.2 billion in Q4FY26.