Infosys Q1 profit rises 12% to ₹7,769cr
What's the story
Infosys has reported a 12.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated profit for the April-June quarter of FY27. The company's profit stood at ₹7,769 crore for Q1FY27, compared to ₹6,921 crore in the same quarter last year. However, on a sequential basis (quarter-on-quarter), there was an 8.6% decline from ₹8,501 crore in Q4FY26.
Revenue growth
Revenue from operations at ₹48,211 crore
Infosys's revenue from operations for Q1FY27 stood at ₹48,211 crore, marking a 14% YoY and 3.9% QoQ increase.
In Q1FY26, the company's revenue was ₹42,279 crore while it was ₹46,402 crore in Q4FY26.
The company also announced Ashiss Kumar Dash will replace Salil Parekh its CEO and Managing Director on April 1, 2027 for a five-year term.
Infosys's large deal TCV (total contract value) was $3.6 billion in Q1FY27, up from $3.2 billion in Q4FY26.