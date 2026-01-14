Infosys Q3 profit dips, misses expectations

Operating margin slipped to 18.4%, mainly because of higher costs and the impact of labor code-related provisions. Still, Infosys landed $4.8 billion in major deals this quarter—over half were brand new—which could help steady things going forward.

Looking ahead: cautious optimism

Despite the profit miss, Infosys is feeling more upbeat and has raised its revenue growth forecast for FY26 to 3-3.5%.

Margin guidance stays at 20-22%.

Analysts think cost-cutting moves and new AI projects might give the company a boost soon—so it's not all bad news!