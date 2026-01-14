Infosys Q3 profit dips, misses expectations
Infosys just posted a net profit of ₹6,654 crore for Q3 FY26—a slight 2.2% drop from last year and below what analysts predicted.
Revenue grew 8.9% to ₹45,479 crore, but actual growth was much softer at just 1.7% when adjusted for currency changes.
Margins shrink, but big deals bring hope
Operating margin slipped to 18.4%, mainly because of higher costs and the impact of labor code-related provisions.
Still, Infosys landed $4.8 billion in major deals this quarter—over half were brand new—which could help steady things going forward.
Looking ahead: cautious optimism
Despite the profit miss, Infosys is feeling more upbeat and has raised its revenue growth forecast for FY26 to 3-3.5%.
Margin guidance stays at 20-22%.
Analysts think cost-cutting moves and new AI projects might give the company a boost soon—so it's not all bad news!