Japanese yen sinks to 18-month low as uncertainty grows Business Jan 14, 2026

The Japanese yen just dropped to its lowest point in a year and a half, trading at 159.45 per US dollar on Wednesday.

Weak demand for bonds and talk of snap elections in Japan have investors worried, sparking fears that Tokyo might step in to steady things.

Even a warning from Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama that officials would take "appropriate action against excessive foreign exchange moves without excluding any options" only gave the yen a brief lift before it slid again.